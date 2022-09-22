ABB (ABB Ltd) dropped -1.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

September 21, 2022, ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) trading session started at the price of $26.95, that was -1.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.195 and dropped to $26.53 before settling in for the closing price of $26.83. A 52-week range for ABB has been $25.80 – $39.11.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.40%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.91 billion.

The firm has a total of 104400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.88, operating margin of +11.36, and the pretax margin is +19.99.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +15.98 while generating a return on equity of 30.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.60% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ABB Ltd (ABB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ABB Ltd (ABB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ABB Ltd, ABB], we can find that recorded value of 1.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, ABB Ltd’s (ABB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.42. The third major resistance level sits at $27.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.65.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Key Stats

There are 1,964,745K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 53.87 billion. As of now, sales total 28,945 M while income totals 4,546 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,251 M while its last quarter net income were 379,000 K.