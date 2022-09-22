Accenture plc (ACN) kicked off at the price of $265.42: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $270.00, down -1.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $274.94 and dropped to $265.24 before settling in for the closing price of $270.24. Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has traded in a range of $261.77-$417.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.00%. With a float of $599.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $632.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 624000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.59, operating margin of +15.29, and the pretax margin is +15.36.

Accenture plc (ACN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Chief Leadership & HR Officer of this company sold 750 shares at a rate of $300.00, taking the stock ownership to the 21,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s General Counsel/Corp Secretary sold 555 for $300.00, making the entire transaction worth $166,500. This insider now owns 25,601 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.81) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 32.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.25% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Accenture plc’s (ACN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Looking closely at Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.87.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $294.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $318.30. However, in the short run, Accenture plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $271.83. Second resistance stands at $278.23. The third major resistance level sits at $281.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $262.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $258.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $252.43.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 168.62 billion has total of 632,548K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,533 M in contrast with the sum of 5,907 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,159 M and last quarter income was 1,786 M.