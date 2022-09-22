Ameren Corporation (AEE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.79 million

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) on September 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $91.92, plunging -0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.01 and dropped to $90.42 before settling in for the closing price of $91.24. Within the past 52 weeks, AEE’s price has moved between $80.27 and $99.20.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.70%. With a float of $257.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.20 million.

The firm has a total of 9116 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.86, operating margin of +20.85, and the pretax margin is +18.02.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ameren Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 250,081. In this transaction Executive VP & CFO of this company sold 2,696 shares at a rate of $92.76, taking the stock ownership to the 145,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s SVP & CNO of Subsidiary sold 7,000 for $95.21, making the entire transaction worth $666,470. This insider now owns 87,011 shares in total.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.83) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.48 while generating a return on equity of 10.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Ameren Corporation (AEE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ameren Corporation, AEE], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Ameren Corporation’s (AEE) raw stochastic average was set at 58.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.89. The third major resistance level sits at $94.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.99.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.23 billion based on 258,371K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,394 M and income totals 990,000 K. The company made 1,726 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 207,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.