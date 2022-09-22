Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) 20 Days SMA touches -2.97%: The odds favor the bear

September 21, 2022, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) trading session started at the price of $48.95, that was -2.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.09 and dropped to $48.13 before settling in for the closing price of $49.19. A 52-week range for BUD has been $47.23 – $67.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 801.90%. With a float of $607.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.01 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 169000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.04, operating margin of +25.52, and the pretax margin is +15.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks. The insider ownership of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 53.90%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.76) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 6.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 801.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Looking closely at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.11. However, in the short run, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.78. Second resistance stands at $49.41. The third major resistance level sits at $49.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.86.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Key Stats

There are 1,980,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 83.13 billion. As of now, sales total 54,304 M while income totals 4,670 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,793 M while its last quarter net income were 1,597 M.