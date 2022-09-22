Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 169,840 K

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $8.51, down -1.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.51 and dropped to $8.245 before settling in for the closing price of $8.42. Over the past 52 weeks, AIV has traded in a range of $5.21-$9.77.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -29.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.50%. With a float of $143.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 62 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of -5.38, and the pretax margin is -10.92.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 13,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,145 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,145 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Director bought 138,572 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $969,450. This insider now owns 1,655,375 shares in total.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -3.48 while generating a return on equity of -1.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 67.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.45 in the near term. At $8.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.92.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.27 billion has total of 152,149K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 169,840 K in contrast with the sum of -5,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50,700 K and last quarter income was 239,140 K.