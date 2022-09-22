ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) volume exceeds 1.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) stock priced at $6.53, down -0.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.575 and dropped to $6.405 before settling in for the closing price of $6.47. ARR’s price has ranged from $5.57 to $11.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -2.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.40%. With a float of $113.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.63 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01, was worth 364,179. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 33,700 shares at a rate of $10.81, taking the stock ownership to the 55,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Co-CEO and President sold 28,763 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $310,750. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 35.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.53 in the near term. At $6.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.19.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 741.57 million, the company has a total of 114,635K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,790 K while annual income is 15,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 48,080 K while its latest quarter income was -58,590 K.