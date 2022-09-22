Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) plunged -1.69 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) stock priced at $61.84, down -1.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.67 and dropped to $60.36 before settling in for the closing price of $61.44. BRO’s price has ranged from $52.91 to $74.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.70%. With a float of $235.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12023 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.99, operating margin of +31.67, and the pretax margin is +25.00.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Brown & Brown Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 98,910. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $54.95, taking the stock ownership to the 12,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $58.90, making the entire transaction worth $294,500. This insider now owns 359,603 shares in total.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.82 while generating a return on equity of 14.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brown & Brown Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

The latest stats from [Brown & Brown Inc., BRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.24 million was superior to 1.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) raw stochastic average was set at 48.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.45. The third major resistance level sits at $64.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.31.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.05 billion, the company has a total of 282,454K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,051 M while annual income is 587,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 839,700 K while its latest quarter income was 145,200 K.