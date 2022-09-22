Can UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) drop of -2.22% in a week be considered a lucky break?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $3.53, down -1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.59 and dropped to $3.50 before settling in for the closing price of $3.57. Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has traded in a range of $2.68-$12.90.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 117.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.30%. With a float of $103.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.92 million.

In an organization with 1134 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.77, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 25.01%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05 and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.31. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.58. Second resistance stands at $3.63. The third major resistance level sits at $3.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.45. The third support level lies at $3.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 542.56 million has total of 164,811K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 264,490 K in contrast with the sum of 14,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,480 K and last quarter income was -890 K.