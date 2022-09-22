Can Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) drop of -2.95% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) stock priced at $87.91, down -0.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.27 and dropped to $86.63 before settling in for the closing price of $86.92. WAB’s price has ranged from $78.26 to $100.04 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 21.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.20%. With a float of $174.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.29, operating margin of +12.20, and the pretax margin is +9.42.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 5,408,886. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,877 shares at a rate of $96.80, taking the stock ownership to the 638,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. sold 5,000 for $95.36, making the entire transaction worth $476,800. This insider now owns 68,645 shares in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.11 while generating a return on equity of 5.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -2.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

The latest stats from [Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, WAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was superior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) raw stochastic average was set at 44.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $88.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $90.15. The third major resistance level sits at $91.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.87. The third support level lies at $83.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.11 billion, the company has a total of 182,648K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,822 M while annual income is 558,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,048 M while its latest quarter income was 166,000 K.