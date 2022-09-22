Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) 20 Days SMA touches -2.27%: The odds favor the bear

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $0.536, down -1.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5648 and dropped to $0.4657 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Over the past 52 weeks, CBIO has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 79.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.10%. With a float of $24.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.52, operating margin of -1140.99, and the pretax margin is -1198.32.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.00%.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1198.32 while generating a return on equity of -150.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s (CBIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 18.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

Looking closely at Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s (CBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 550.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 312.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8474, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1017. However, in the short run, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5550. Second resistance stands at $0.6094. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6541. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4559, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4112. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3568.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.83 million has total of 31,477K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,340 K in contrast with the sum of -87,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 790 K and last quarter income was -14,540 K.