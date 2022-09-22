Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,504 M

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $4.15, down -0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.255 and dropped to $4.065 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. Over the past 52 weeks, CBD has traded in a range of $2.73-$5.93.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.30%. With a float of $159.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.00 million.

In an organization with 110000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of +3.31, and the pretax margin is +0.81.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (CBD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.18 million. That was better than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 72.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.01. However, in the short run, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.23. Second resistance stands at $4.34. The third major resistance level sits at $4.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.85.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.14 billion has total of 269,455K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,504 M in contrast with the sum of 148,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,056 M and last quarter income was -35,150 K.