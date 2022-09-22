Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.36% last month.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $34.30, up 1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.93 and dropped to $34.17 before settling in for the closing price of $33.98. Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has traded in a range of $30.06-$36.97.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -30.80%. With a float of $478.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $480.30 million.

In an organization with 18000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.48, operating margin of +14.80, and the pretax margin is +8.96.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Conagra Brands Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 757,737. In this transaction EVP & Co-COO of this company sold 21,405 shares at a rate of $35.40, taking the stock ownership to the 104,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $34.06, making the entire transaction worth $1,021,800. This insider now owns 40,788 shares in total.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.63) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.70 while generating a return on equity of 10.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.46% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Conagra Brands Inc.’s (CAG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 125.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.22 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Conagra Brands Inc.’s (CAG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.08. However, in the short run, Conagra Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.78. Second resistance stands at $35.23. The third major resistance level sits at $35.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.71. The third support level lies at $33.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.39 billion has total of 480,092K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,536 M in contrast with the sum of 888,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,910 M and last quarter income was 158,900 K.