DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 20 Days SMA touches -2.28%: The odds favor the bear

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on September 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $112.50, plunging -2.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.20 and dropped to $108.44 before settling in for the closing price of $111.63. Within the past 52 weeks, DKS’s price has moved between $63.45 and $142.78.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 9.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 142.30%. With a float of $52.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.33, operating margin of +16.78, and the pretax margin is +16.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 1,162,067. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 10,584 shares at a rate of $109.79, taking the stock ownership to the 316,661 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel sold 16,219 for $109.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,779,159. This insider now owns 27,231 shares in total.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.47) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +12.36 while generating a return on equity of 68.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.90% during the next five years compared to 40.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Trading Performance Indicators

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 394.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.52, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.99 million, its volume of 1.5 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.07.

During the past 100 days, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $111.61 in the near term. At $114.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $116.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $102.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.80 billion based on 79,199K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,293 M and income totals 1,520 M. The company made 3,112 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 318,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.