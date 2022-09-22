Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.30% last month.

September 21, 2022, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) trading session started at the price of $121.11, that was -2.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.18 and dropped to $117.49 before settling in for the closing price of $120.54. A 52-week range for EA has been $109.24 – $146.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 7.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.80%. With a float of $276.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.01, operating margin of +16.30, and the pretax margin is +15.43.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Electronic Arts Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Electronic Arts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 100,704. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $125.88, taking the stock ownership to the 26,914 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,500 for $125.88, making the entire transaction worth $188,820. This insider now owns 32,200 shares in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.43) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 10.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.65% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

The latest stats from [Electronic Arts Inc., EA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.45 million was superior to 2.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.08.

During the past 100 days, Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) raw stochastic average was set at 24.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $119.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $122.41. The third major resistance level sits at $123.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.03. The third support level lies at $112.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Key Stats

There are 278,045K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.38 billion. As of now, sales total 6,991 M while income totals 789,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,767 M while its last quarter net income were 311,000 K.