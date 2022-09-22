Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) last year’s performance of -9.81% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 21, 2022, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) opened at $6.45, lower -2.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.59 and dropped to $6.22 before settling in for the closing price of $6.38. Price fluctuations for UUUU have ranged from $4.69 to $11.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.40% at the time writing. With a float of $155.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -97.46, operating margin of -1112.59, and the pretax margin is +45.48.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 40.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 49,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.96, taking the stock ownership to the 264,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $9.33, making the entire transaction worth $139,953. This insider now owns 269,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +48.40 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 83.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Looking closely at Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 43.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.20. However, in the short run, Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.49. Second resistance stands at $6.72. The third major resistance level sits at $6.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.75.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are currently 156,707K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 984.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,180 K according to its annual income of 1,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,470 K and its income totaled -18,050 K.