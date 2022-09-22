Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) volume exceeds 46.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $3.25, up 22.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.5199 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Over the past 52 weeks, EVAX has traded in a range of $1.51-$25.04.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.00%. With a float of $3.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.84 million.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Evaxion Biotech A/S is 42.47%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -124.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

Looking closely at Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX), its last 5-days average volume was 9.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 40.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8500. However, in the short run, Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.1800. Second resistance stands at $4.0400. The third major resistance level sits at $4.5500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4400.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.52 million has total of 23,834K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -24,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,770 K.