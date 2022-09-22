Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) 20 Days SMA touches 14.61%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) stock priced at $19.93, down -0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.96 and dropped to $19.92 before settling in for the closing price of $19.93. FMTX’s price has ranged from $4.95 to $24.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.60%. With a float of $45.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.81 million.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 51,283. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,245 shares at a rate of $9.78, taking the stock ownership to the 64,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s President and CEO sold 17,981 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $175,809. This insider now owns 79,769 shares in total.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -30.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.00, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX)

Looking closely at Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (FMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.37. However, in the short run, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.95. Second resistance stands at $19.97. The third major resistance level sits at $19.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.87.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 953.77 million, the company has a total of 47,853K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -172,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -52,580 K.