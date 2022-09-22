Formula One Group (FWONK) average volume reaches $1.07M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) stock priced at $61.29, down -3.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.49 and dropped to $59.46 before settling in for the closing price of $61.64. FWONK’s price has ranged from $49.01 to $71.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 157.30%. With a float of $197.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.46 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.70, operating margin of +1.87, and the pretax margin is -7.35.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 50,904. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,818 shares at a rate of $28.00, taking the stock ownership to the 42,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 182 for $28.02, making the entire transaction worth $5,100. This insider now owns 40,182 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8.90 while generating a return on equity of -2.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 157.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Formula One Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Formula One Group, FWONK], we can find that recorded value of 1.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 31.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.17. The third major resistance level sits at $62.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.75.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.69 billion, the company has a total of 232,880K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,400 M while annual income is 398,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,258 M while its latest quarter income was 622,000 K.