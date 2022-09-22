Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) average volume reaches $969.66K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 21, 2022, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) opened at $185.23, lower -4.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $187.82 and dropped to $175.78 before settling in for the closing price of $183.49. Price fluctuations for GNRC have ranged from $181.78 to $524.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 20.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.50% at the time writing. With a float of $62.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8955 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.04, operating margin of +19.69, and the pretax margin is +18.50.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 1,081,800. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $216.36, taking the stock ownership to the 605,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $264.96, making the entire transaction worth $1,324,800. This insider now owns 610,975 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.94) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 29.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.47% during the next five years compared to 40.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 245.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.75, a number that is poised to hit 3.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.98 million, its volume of 1.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.33.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $237.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $269.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $183.84 in the near term. At $191.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $195.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $171.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $167.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $159.76.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

There are currently 63,831K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,737 M according to its annual income of 533,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,291 M and its income totaled 142,710 K.