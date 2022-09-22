Genpact Limited (G) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,022 M

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) stock priced at $46.04, down -0.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.37 and dropped to $45.425 before settling in for the closing price of $45.56. G’s price has ranged from $37.68 to $54.03 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 9.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.60%. With a float of $169.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.42 million.

In an organization with 109600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 699,302. In this transaction SVP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $46.62, taking the stock ownership to the 29,929 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 10,726 for $46.19, making the entire transaction worth $495,408. This insider now owns 164,229 shares in total.

Genpact Limited (G) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.71% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genpact Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genpact Limited (G)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.39 million. That was better than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Genpact Limited’s (G) raw stochastic average was set at 70.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.59. However, in the short run, Genpact Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.14. Second resistance stands at $46.73. The third major resistance level sits at $47.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.25.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.38 billion, the company has a total of 183,484K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,022 M while annual income is 369,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,089 M while its latest quarter income was 71,670 K.