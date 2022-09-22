Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) with a beta value of 1.42 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

September 21, 2022, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) trading session started at the price of $1.18, that was -11.86% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. A 52-week range for HARP has been $1.16 – $9.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -81.40%. With a float of $30.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.04 million.

The firm has a total of 95 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.81, operating margin of -282.39, and the pretax margin is -493.45.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.66%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.54) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -493.45 while generating a return on equity of -208.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., HARP], we can find that recorded value of 0.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s (HARP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9428, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6290. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8867. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7733.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Key Stats

There are 33,107K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.41 million. As of now, sales total 23,650 K while income totals -116,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,300 K while its last quarter net income were -17,350 K.