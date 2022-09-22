Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) average volume reaches $1.12M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

September 21, 2022, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) trading session started at the price of $24.27, that was -2.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.285 and dropped to $23.80 before settling in for the closing price of $24.39. A 52-week range for HMC has been $23.21 – $32.15.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.00%. With a float of $1.71 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.71 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 204035 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of +5.99, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.57

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Looking closely at Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.99. However, in the short run, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.12. Second resistance stands at $24.45. The third major resistance level sits at $24.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.15.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

There are 1,710,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.85 billion. As of now, sales total 129,519 M while income totals 6,293 M. Its latest quarter income was 29,488 M while its last quarter net income were 1,149 M.