Investors finally get a glimpse of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) volume hitting the figure of 1.34 million.

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) stock priced at $91.20, down -3.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.71 and dropped to $87.60 before settling in for the closing price of $90.67. CCK’s price has ranged from $85.85 to $130.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -223.40%. With a float of $119.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.98, operating margin of +10.89, and the pretax margin is -3.66.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Crown Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 46,950. In this transaction VP & Corp Controller of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $93.90, taking the stock ownership to the 4,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President – Americas Division sold 5,000 for $105.38, making the entire transaction worth $526,900. This insider now owns 80,328 shares in total.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.43 while generating a return on equity of -24.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -223.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.67% during the next five years compared to -25.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Crown Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 423.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.87.

During the past 100 days, Crown Holdings Inc.’s (CCK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.37 in the near term. At $93.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $94.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.87. The third support level lies at $82.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.02 billion, the company has a total of 121,166K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,394 M while annual income is -560,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,510 M while its latest quarter income was 295,000 K.