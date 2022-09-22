Investors finally get a glimpse of DLocal Limited (DLO) volume hitting the figure of 1.11 million.

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) stock priced at $24.43, down -0.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.71 and dropped to $23.87 before settling in for the closing price of $24.33. DLO’s price has ranged from $15.19 to $67.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 162.00%. With a float of $145.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 562 workers is very important to gauge.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DLocal Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

The latest stats from [DLocal Limited, DLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 1.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 49.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.47. The third major resistance level sits at $27.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.79. The third support level lies at $21.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.66 billion, the company has a total of 295,028K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 244,120 K while annual income is 77,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 101,180 K while its latest quarter income was 30,570 K.