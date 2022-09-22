Investors finally get a glimpse of The New York Times Company (NYT) volume hitting the figure of 1.18 million.

On September 21, 2022, The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) opened at $29.74, lower -1.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.96 and dropped to $29.08 before settling in for the closing price of $29.59. Price fluctuations for NYT have ranged from $27.63 to $56.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 5.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 119.10% at the time writing. With a float of $162.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.13, operating margin of +13.15, and the pretax margin is +14.00.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Publishing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The New York Times Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 427,780. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $42.78, taking the stock ownership to the 110,162 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s EVP, GC & SECRETARY sold 9,999 for $41.44, making the entire transaction worth $414,353. This insider now owns 35,339 shares in total.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.60 while generating a return on equity of 15.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.40% during the next five years compared to 46.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The New York Times Company (NYT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The New York Times Company (NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, The New York Times Company’s (NYT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.69 in the near term. At $30.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.51. The third support level lies at $27.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Key Stats

There are currently 166,250K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,075 M according to its annual income of 219,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 555,680 K and its income totaled 61,780 K.