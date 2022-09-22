Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 20 Days SMA touches -4.83%: The odds favor the bear

On September 21, 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) opened at $121.52, lower -0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.86 and dropped to $120.73 before settling in for the closing price of $121.56. Price fluctuations for KMB have ranged from $117.32 to $145.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.00% at the time writing. With a float of $337.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.40 million.

The firm has a total of 45000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.59, operating margin of +14.68, and the pretax margin is +11.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 5,840,943. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 41,698 shares at a rate of $140.08, taking the stock ownership to the 89,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s President, APAC sold 2,069 for $137.17, making the entire transaction worth $283,801. This insider now owns 14,102 shares in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.32) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.33 while generating a return on equity of 318.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.76% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 151.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KMB], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $131.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $122.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $123.57. The third major resistance level sits at $124.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $117.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Key Stats

There are currently 337,622K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,440 M according to its annual income of 1,814 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,063 M and its income totaled 437,000 K.