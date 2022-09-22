Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) soared 0.49 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $77.92, up 0.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.70 and dropped to $77.7401 before settling in for the closing price of $77.56. Over the past 52 weeks, LW has traded in a range of $49.71-$83.29.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -36.30%. With a float of $137.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 225,701. In this transaction SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF of this company sold 2,786 shares at a rate of $81.01, taking the stock ownership to the 29,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s SVP, GEN COUNSEL sold 3,001 for $79.97, making the entire transaction worth $239,990. This insider now owns 47,936 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.05% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

The latest stats from [Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.69 million was superior to 1.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 76.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.42. The third major resistance level sits at $81.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $75.26.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.36 billion has total of 143,722K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,099 M in contrast with the sum of 200,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,153 M and last quarter income was 32,000 K.