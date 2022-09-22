Last month’s performance of -10.10% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is certainly impressive

On September 21, 2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) opened at $46.95, lower -0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.81 and dropped to $46.71 before settling in for the closing price of $46.90. Price fluctuations for CCEP have ranged from $42.33 to $59.86 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 96.80% at the time writing. With a float of $201.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

In an organization with 33000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +13.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 55.93%, while institutional ownership is 31.80%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.35% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.07

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was better than the volume of 1.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.17. However, in the short run, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.45. Second resistance stands at $48.18. The third major resistance level sits at $48.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.98. The third support level lies at $45.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

There are currently 456,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,283 M according to its annual income of 1,162 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,794 M and its income totaled 134,000 K.