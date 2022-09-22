Last month’s performance of 2.44% for Unum Group (UNM) is certainly impressive

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $40.50, down -1.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.11 and dropped to $39.92 before settling in for the closing price of $40.38. Over the past 52 weeks, UNM has traded in a range of $22.25-$41.13.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.40%. With a float of $198.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10100 workers is very important to gauge.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 1,605,392. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $40.13, taking the stock ownership to the 950,367 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 20,000 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $800,000. This insider now owns 56,814 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.79) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +6.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unum Group’s (UNM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

The latest stats from [Unum Group, UNM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.32 million was superior to 2.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 89.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.51. The third major resistance level sits at $41.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.13. The third support level lies at $38.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.12 billion has total of 200,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,014 M in contrast with the sum of 824,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,041 M and last quarter income was 370,400 K.