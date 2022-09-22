Last month’s performance of -2.71% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is certainly impressive

September 21, 2022, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) trading session started at the price of $65.82, that was -2.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.88 and dropped to $63.97 before settling in for the closing price of $65.70. A 52-week range for TD has been $58.64 – $86.01.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.10%. With a float of $1.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.80 billion.

In an organization with 89464 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks. The insider ownership of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.49) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +29.70 while generating a return on equity of 14.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.65% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) raw stochastic average was set at 28.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.14. However, in the short run, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.24. Second resistance stands at $66.52. The third major resistance level sits at $67.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.70. The third support level lies at $61.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Key Stats

There are 1,814,320K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 117.49 billion. As of now, sales total 38,288 M while income totals 11,371 M. Its latest quarter income was 11,396 M while its last quarter net income were 2,498 M.