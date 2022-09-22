Last month’s performance of -5.43% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is certainly impressive

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) on September 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $54.27, plunging -2.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.37 and dropped to $51.66 before settling in for the closing price of $53.21. Within the past 52 weeks, CNQ’s price has moved between $31.28 and $69.14.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 21.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 103.90%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9735 workers is very important to gauge.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 105.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.28, a number that is poised to hit 3.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

The latest stats from [Canadian Natural Resources Limited, CNQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.75 million was inferior to 3.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 28.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.28. The third major resistance level sits at $56.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.86. The third support level lies at $48.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 58.46 billion based on 1,123,622K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,982 M and income totals 6,115 M. The company made 8,986 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,742 M in sales during its previous quarter.