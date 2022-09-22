Last month’s performance of -7.83% for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) stock priced at $26.07, down -0.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.32 and dropped to $25.77 before settling in for the closing price of $25.93. FLO’s price has ranged from $22.83 to $29.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 2.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.90%. With a float of $196.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.66, operating margin of +8.28, and the pretax margin is +6.25.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Flowers Foods Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 82,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $27.50, taking the stock ownership to the 23,051 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s President and CEO sold 143,020 for $27.97, making the entire transaction worth $3,999,983. This insider now owns 1,781,580 shares in total.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.76 while generating a return on equity of 14.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.21% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Flowers Foods Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Flowers Foods Inc.’s (FLO) raw stochastic average was set at 36.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.14 in the near term. At $26.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.41. The third support level lies at $25.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.46 billion, the company has a total of 211,832K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,331 M while annual income is 206,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,129 M while its latest quarter income was 53,680 K.