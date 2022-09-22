Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) with a beta value of 1.25 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) stock priced at $51.39, up 0.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.72 and dropped to $51.21 before settling in for the closing price of $51.16. LSCC’s price has ranged from $43.41 to $85.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.20%. With a float of $134.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 856 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.68, operating margin of +19.97, and the pretax margin is +18.94.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 248,666. In this transaction SVP, Mfg Ops of this company sold 4,790 shares at a rate of $51.91, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s SVP, R&D sold 2,512 for $51.40, making the entire transaction worth $129,115. This insider now owns 124,012 shares in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.61 while generating a return on equity of 24.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Looking closely at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.25. However, in the short run, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.02. Second resistance stands at $54.62. The third major resistance level sits at $55.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.94 billion, the company has a total of 137,317K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 515,330 K while annual income is 95,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 161,370 K while its latest quarter income was 44,530 K.