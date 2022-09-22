Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) to new highs

September 21, 2022, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) trading session started at the price of $0.2543, that was -8.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2543 and dropped to $0.2315 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. A 52-week range for ACRX has been $0.16 – $1.08.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -30.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.20%. With a float of $145.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.84 million, its volume of 1.03 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 33.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2645, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3314. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2474 in the near term. At $0.2623, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2702. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2246, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2018.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

There are 147,332K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.15 million. As of now, sales total 2,820 K while income totals -35,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 570 K while its last quarter net income were 70,670 K.