Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to new highs

On September 21, 2022, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) opened at $8.09, lower -3.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.11 and dropped to $7.69 before settling in for the closing price of $8.01. Price fluctuations for BDN have ranged from $7.82 to $14.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -1.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -96.10% at the time writing. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 324 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.73, operating margin of +18.54, and the pretax margin is +2.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,150. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $14.02, taking the stock ownership to the 87,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 5,000 for $13.77, making the entire transaction worth $68,863. This insider now owns 228,873 shares in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -18.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Looking closely at Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.46. However, in the short run, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.98. Second resistance stands at $8.25. The third major resistance level sits at $8.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

There are currently 171,570K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 486,820 K according to its annual income of 12,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 124,040 K and its income totaled 4,640 K.