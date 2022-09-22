Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) to new highs

September 21, 2022, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) trading session started at the price of $0.15, that was -2.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.15 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. A 52-week range for KTRA has been $0.14 – $1.53.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -83.30%. With a float of $59.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.53 million.

The firm has a total of 4 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kintara Therapeutics Inc., KTRA], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1817, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3167. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1510. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1555. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1610. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1410, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1355. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1310.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

There are 65,533K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.16 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -38,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,356 K.