Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) stock priced at $16.12, down -0.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.205 and dropped to $15.81 before settling in for the closing price of $15.98. DOC’s price has ranged from $15.66 to $19.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.30%. With a float of $224.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.62 million.

The firm has a total of 89 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +27.24, and the pretax margin is +18.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 178,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.81, taking the stock ownership to the 459,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,000 for $18.08, making the entire transaction worth $180,800. This insider now owns 469,801 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Physicians Realty Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 182.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Physicians Realty Trust, DOC], we can find that recorded value of 1.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.34. The third major resistance level sits at $16.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.30.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.50 billion, the company has a total of 226,321K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 457,700 K while annual income is 83,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 132,170 K while its latest quarter income was 16,890 K.