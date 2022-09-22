Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) to new highs

On September 21, 2022, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) opened at $5.06, lower -5.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.06 and dropped to $4.63 before settling in for the closing price of $5.04. Price fluctuations for SLI have ranged from $3.80 to $12.92 over the past 52 weeks.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.10% at the time writing. With a float of $157.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.26 million.
Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock
A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Standard Lithium Ltd. is 5.18%, while institutional ownership is 20.86%.
Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Recent Fiscal highlights
This company achieved a return on equity of -43.43.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.10% per share during the next fiscal year.
Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators
Check out the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 30.80.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)
Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.
During the past 100 days, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.24. The third major resistance level sits at $5.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.14.
Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Key Stats
There are currently 166,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -19,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -13,741 K.