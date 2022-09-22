Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) to new highs

On September 21, 2022, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) opened at $5.06, lower -5.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.06 and dropped to $4.63 before settling in for the closing price of $5.04. Price fluctuations for SLI have ranged from $3.80 to $12.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.10% at the time writing. With a float of $157.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.26 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Standard Lithium Ltd. is 5.18%, while institutional ownership is 20.86%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -43.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 30.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.24. The third major resistance level sits at $5.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.14.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Key Stats

There are currently 166,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -19,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -13,741 K.