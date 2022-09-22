Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) to new highs

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $24.32, down -1.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.50 and dropped to $23.595 before settling in for the closing price of $24.12. Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has traded in a range of $22.53-$34.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 3.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 762.60%. With a float of $165.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9450 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 654,665. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $26.19, taking the stock ownership to the 375,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $25.68, making the entire transaction worth $102,720. This insider now owns 161,502 shares in total.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 762.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.28% during the next five years compared to 49.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.25 million, its volume of 1.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.23 in the near term. At $24.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.42.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.12 billion has total of 166,794K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,536 M in contrast with the sum of 460,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,017 M and last quarter income was 162,900 K.