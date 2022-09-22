Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) last year’s performance of -23.58% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) stock priced at $49.40, down -1.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.07 and dropped to $47.99 before settling in for the closing price of $48.50. LNC’s price has ranged from $44.89 to $77.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 7.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 230.00%. With a float of $154.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10848 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Lincoln National Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 2,906,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $58.13, taking the stock ownership to the 558,622 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP, President LFD sold 10,922 for $73.52, making the entire transaction worth $802,985. This insider now owns 12,724 shares in total.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.66 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 230.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.19% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lincoln National Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.18, a number that is poised to hit 2.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.62 million, its volume of 1.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.38 in the near term. At $50.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.22.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.39 billion, the company has a total of 170,226K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,230 M while annual income is 1,405 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,104 M while its latest quarter income was 238,000 K.