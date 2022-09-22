LKCO (Luokung Technology Corp.) dropped -2.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) on September 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.20, plunging -2.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2006 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Within the past 52 weeks, LKCO’s price has moved between $0.19 and $1.30.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 284.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.40%. With a float of $349.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

The firm has a total of 180 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2572, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4737. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1999. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2055. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2105. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1893, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1843. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1787.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 81.96 million based on 401,042K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 145,070 K and income totals -68,800 K. The company made 5,331 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,125 K in sales during its previous quarter.