Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) volume exceeds 2.49 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $0.80, down -0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.818 and dropped to $0.78 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has traded in a range of $0.76-$6.55.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 63.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.70%. With a float of $270.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.49 million.

The firm has a total of 130 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 40,320. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 1,158,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $44,800. This insider now owns 2,450,243 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT], we can find that recorded value of 7.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8796, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5700. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8075. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8318. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8455. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7695, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7558. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7315.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 298.13 million has total of 360,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,080 K in contrast with the sum of -91,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,320 K and last quarter income was -20,980 K.