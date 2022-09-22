Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,541 M

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) on September 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $88.16, plunging -0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.605 and dropped to $87.02 before settling in for the closing price of $87.70. Within the past 52 weeks, MNST’s price has moved between $71.78 and $99.81.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 12.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.40%. With a float of $373.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $528.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4092 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.10, operating margin of +32.53, and the pretax margin is +32.51.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Monster Beverage Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 1,596,264. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 16,996 shares at a rate of $93.92, taking the stock ownership to the 25,777 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 16,032 for $92.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,483,281. This insider now owns 19,433 shares in total.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +24.86 while generating a return on equity of 23.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.65% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) saw its 5-day average volume 2.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) raw stochastic average was set at 27.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $88.76 in the near term. At $90.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $91.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.59.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.93 billion based on 526,885K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,541 M and income totals 1,377 M. The company made 1,655 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 273,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.