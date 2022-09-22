Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is expecting -8.91% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) on September 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.63, plunging -0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.745 and dropped to $10.52 before settling in for the closing price of $10.55. Within the past 52 weeks, MWA’s price has moved between $10.38 and $17.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.60%. With a float of $154.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3400 employees.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 150,937. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,578 shares at a rate of $12.00, taking the stock ownership to the 82,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $11.94, making the entire transaction worth $83,548. This insider now owns 56,776 shares in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Looking closely at Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (MWA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.44. However, in the short run, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.68. Second resistance stands at $10.82. The third major resistance level sits at $10.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.23.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.69 billion based on 156,654K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,111 M and income totals 70,400 K. The company made 333,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 26,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.