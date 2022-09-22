Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,886 M

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) on September 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $59.71, plunging -1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.42 and dropped to $58.57 before settling in for the closing price of $59.20. Within the past 52 weeks, NDAQ’s price has moved between $46.77 and $71.65.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 9.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.10%. With a float of $340.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $492.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6214 workers is very important to gauge.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nasdaq Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 403,000. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 6,500 shares at a rate of $62.00, taking the stock ownership to the 50,345 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 12,000 for $61.67, making the entire transaction worth $740,040. This insider now owns 135,765 shares in total.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.91) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.57% during the next five years compared to 61.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

The latest stats from [Nasdaq Inc., NDAQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.05 million was inferior to 2.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Nasdaq Inc.’s (NDAQ) raw stochastic average was set at 65.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.04. The third major resistance level sits at $61.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.10.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.82 billion based on 491,230K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,886 M and income totals 1,187 M. The company made 1,552 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 307,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.