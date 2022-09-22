NatWest Group plc (NWG) with a beta value of 1.22 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On September 21, 2022, NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) opened at $6.11, lower -4.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.125 and dropped to $5.97 before settling in for the closing price of $6.22. Price fluctuations for NWG have ranged from $4.99 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -3.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 417.20% at the time writing. With a float of $2.45 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.89 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NatWest Group plc is 68.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 7.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 417.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NatWest Group plc (NWG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61

Technical Analysis of NatWest Group plc (NWG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.76 million, its volume of 0.97 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) raw stochastic average was set at 36.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.07 in the near term. At $6.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.76.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Key Stats

There are currently 4,838,775K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,791 M according to its annual income of 4,494 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,660 M and its income totaled 1,320 M.