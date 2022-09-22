No matter how cynical the overall market is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) performance over the last week is recorded -2.07%

On September 21, 2022, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) opened at $18.25, lower -6.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.29 and dropped to $17.04 before settling in for the closing price of $18.16. Price fluctuations for ACAD have ranged from $12.24 to $28.06 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 94.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.60% at the time writing. With a float of $161.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.65 million.

In an organization with 540 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.53, operating margin of -35.20, and the pretax margin is -34.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 11,695. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 653 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 3,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s CEO sold 5,483 for $18.18, making the entire transaction worth $99,691. This insider now owns 75,875 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.6) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -34.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.13 million. That was better than the volume of 1.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 58.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.11. However, in the short run, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.89. Second resistance stands at $18.72. The third major resistance level sits at $19.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.39.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

There are currently 161,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 484,150 K according to its annual income of -167,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 134,560 K and its income totaled -34,010 K.