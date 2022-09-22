No matter how cynical the overall market is, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) performance over the last week is recorded -6.69%

A new trading day began on September 21, 2022, with Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) stock priced at $27.24, up 0.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.95 and dropped to $27.03 before settling in for the closing price of $27.03. COLD’s price has ranged from $23.96 to $33.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -199.10%. With a float of $268.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.50 million.

The firm has a total of 16275 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of +4.68, and the pretax margin is -1.17.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 75,331. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 2,603 shares at a rate of $28.94, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s insider sold 5,326 for $25.58, making the entire transaction worth $136,239. This insider now owns 2,513 shares in total.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Americold Realty Trust Inc., COLD], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s (COLD) raw stochastic average was set at 34.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.26. The third major resistance level sits at $28.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.82.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.27 billion, the company has a total of 269,366K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,715 M while annual income is -30,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 729,760 K while its latest quarter income was 3,940 K.