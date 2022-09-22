No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) performance over the last week is recorded -9.31%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $0.47, up 8.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5033 and dropped to $0.4516 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Over the past 52 weeks, CIDM has traded in a range of $0.45-$2.95.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.10%. With a float of $154.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.42 million.

The firm has a total of 134 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.58, operating margin of +1.92, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Cinedigm Corp. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 44,560. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 77,976 shares at a rate of $0.57, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +3.95 while generating a return on equity of 7.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cinedigm Corp.’s (CIDM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cinedigm Corp., CIDM], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Cinedigm Corp.’s (CIDM) raw stochastic average was set at 11.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5765, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7536. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5103. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5326. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5620. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4586, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4292. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4069.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 87.72 million has total of 177,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,050 K in contrast with the sum of 2,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,590 K and last quarter income was -6,010 K.