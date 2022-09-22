No matter how cynical the overall market is Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) performance over the last week is recorded -1.96%

September 21, 2022, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) trading session started at the price of $115.70, that was -2.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.29 and dropped to $112.52 before settling in for the closing price of $115.25. A 52-week range for YUM has been $108.37 – $139.85.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.10%. With a float of $284.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.00 million.

In an organization with 36000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Yum! Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 143,734. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,215 shares at a rate of $118.30, taking the stock ownership to the 1,233 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Vice President, Controller sold 4,454 for $118.52, making the entire transaction worth $527,888. This insider now owns 17,266 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.07) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.33. However, in the short run, Yum! Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $115.73. Second resistance stands at $118.90. The third major resistance level sits at $120.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $106.19.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

There are 284,542K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 31.88 billion. As of now, sales total 6,584 M while income totals 1,575 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,636 M while its last quarter net income were 224,000 K.